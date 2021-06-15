Actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, reveals how she had to run wearing a lehenga weighing 25 kilos for an upcoming sequence in the show.

In the scene, Rhea is dressed as a bride for her wedding with Ranbir. While Pooja recalls dressing up in the heavy costume wasn’t hard, running in the lehenga sure was!

“For the wedding sequence, I had to dress up as a bride. While I was excited about wearing the designer red lehenga, getting into the dress and running in it was really tough. To be honest, the outfit was really very heavy, it was almost 25 kgs. On top of it, there was the wedding jewellery. In fact, it also took me nearly 2-3 hours every day to get in and out of the look,” Pooja Banerjee said.

Pooja Banerjee continued, “To climb up and down the stairs to go to the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ set and then having to run for several sequences was a task, but I wanted it to look real and hence, I gave my best.

I feel all my hard work was worth it and I have to say, I felt wonderful and pretty in the bridal outfit. The whole wedding sequence was fantastic to shoot,” Pooja recalls shooting for the Zee TV show.

