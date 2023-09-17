Kumkum Bhagya Fame Mugdha Chaphekar Specially Learnt To Make ‘Ukdiche Modak’ For Ganesh Chaturthi

Actress Mugdha Chaphekar, who essays the role of Prachi in the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has shared her plans for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi which will take over the financial capital of the country,Mumbai, for the next 10 days starting September 19.

The actress shared that being a Maharashtrian, she has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi since her childhood.

Mugdha Chaphekar said: “Ever since I remember, I have been looking forward to Ganesh Chaturthi. Welcoming Bappa with so much love and relishing delicious modaks has to be my favourite thing. In fact, I am so fond of modaks, that I have religiously learnt how to make Ukdiche Modak. I even ensure that I take home-cooked modaks for my Kumkum family, they all love it.”

Mugdha Chaphekar further mentioned: “When they come home they relish modaks. Friends and family come together to celebrate Bappa’s Chaturthi at home every year and I believe that is the best part. On this auspicious occasion, may all your dreams come true. May Lord Ganesha continue illuminating our lives and continuously shower us with success, love and goodness. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

