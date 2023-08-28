Ever since actress Rubina Dilaik has been spotted outside a building that had a maternity clinic, rumours about her pregnancy surfaced online. All her fans are excited as they feel that their favourite Saumya from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is all set for her new chapter in life. And now, they have gone one step ahead as they seem to have spotted a baby bump in Rubina’s latest Instagram pictures.

Though Rubina had earlier addressed the persistent pregnancy rumours, saying, “As a public figure, I am aware that rumours and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it so I don’t bother myself with these things,” fans continue to speculate about her pregnancy. She had added, “No rumour affects me, whether it is work or my personal life. We have exposed our lives as public figures for people to have their discretion, so it is absolutely okay. I continue doing my work and I let people keep guessing and assuming.”

On Sunday, Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram handle saw a number of photos from her intimate birthday celebration with husband Abhinav Shukla. The post was captioned, “Thank you for everything 💖🙏🏼….. You my Love @ashukla09 make it Special and Special every Year ….. What A Celebration, what a Surprise and what planning @neena325”.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

In the first photo, the actress can be seen praying in front of Lord Ganesha along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Now, eagle-eyed fans claim that they can spot a baby bump in that picture. One user said, “Baby bump is obvious in 1st pic…. Bt why hiding from public ?…. Congratulations on your pregnancy,” while another wrote, “Seems like some little feets is arriving soon”. A third comment read, “Clearly seen pregnant. She will expose in 8 months”. One netizen commented, “I was sure that she s pregnant from last time bcs her paunch was so noticeable. congratulations”.

Well, if these speculations turn out to be true, the couple, who tied the knot in June 2018, will welcome their first child after five years of marriage. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Chal Bhajj Chaliye. She was last seen in Jhaalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10.

