Jannat Zubair Rahmani does not need an introduction. The 21-year-old-starlet is one of the most popular television stars and social media influencers in India. She started her career as a child artist in 2010, and quickly became a household name with the title role in Colors TV show Phulwa. She is also a successful social media influencer, with over 46 million followers on Instagram.

Jannat’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. She started her career as a child artist. Her portrayal of the firm and independent Phulwa won her the hearts of millions of viewers, and she quickly became one of the most famous child actors in India.

After Phulwa, Jannat went on to star in several other popular television shows. She played the role of Pankti in Tu Aashiqui, which was a huge success. People were stunned to see her all grown up on Tu Aashiqui. She is one of the highest-paid stars on Indian television, and you would be shocked to know her net worth!

The 21-year-old actress has a net worth of 250+ million. She was one of the highest-paid contestants when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where Jannat Zubair charged Rs 18 lakh per episode. She also enjoys a fan following worth millions on her Instagram account.

In addition to her successful career in television, Jannat is also a famous social media influencer and has over 46 million followers on Instagram. According to a report in Siasat Daily, she charges 1.5 – 2 lakh per post on her Instagram account. The actress, in 2022, made her Punjabi debut with a film titled Kulche Chole. However, it did not receive much love and appreciation.

When it comes to owning luxurious things, Jannat owns three premiums. A Sedan worth 1.2 crores and two SUVs costing around 95 lakhs. She even has a beautiful house she owns. The actress endorses a lot of brands through her social media channels on Youtube and Instagram. She regularly collaborates with a lot of Indian brands related to beauty, health, fashion, and fitness.

Jannat Zubair Instagram account is the primary source of her daily income, as she charges per post. With a following of over 46 Million, she even beats the star kids of Bollywood, including Sara Ali Khan (42.9 million), Janhvi Kapoor (21.8 million), Ananya Panday (24.5 million).

The young TV star is definitely a true superstar in the making. After trying her hands at singing, Jannat Zubair is expected to collaborate with a big production house for her film debut. She was also a part of Rani Mukerji‘s Hichki in 2018.

