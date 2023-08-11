Rannvijay Singha, a name synonymous with MTV’s iconic show “Roadies,” has embarked on a remarkable journey of growth and diversification. Starting as a contestant, Rannvijay’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of inspiring. He has transitioned from a host to an actor and now proudly wears the hat of an entrepreneur.

The latest chapter in Rannvijay’s ever-evolving career sees him joining the Real Kabaddi League, a move that is set to inject new energy and vigor into the sport. Rannvijay has stepped in as an investor and Brand Promoter for the league, signaling a significant development for both the league and his own professional portfolio.

Real Kabaddi League, a platform that has been steadily gaining traction, is set to receive a substantial boost with Rannvijay Singha’s strategic involvement. As India’s Youth Icon and a successful entrepreneur, Rannvijay’s association is expected to infuse the league with a renewed sense of dynamism and entertainment value.

Rannvijay‘s affinity for kabaddi is not newfound; he was associated with Real Kabaddi in the previous season as well. However, his decision to become an investor and Brand Promoter underlines his commitment to the sport and the league’s growth. The impending Season 3 of Real Kabaddi, scheduled to kick off at the end of September, is poised to benefit immensely from Rannvijay’s involvement.

In a statement expressing his excitement, Rannvijay Singha shared, “I have been following Real Kabaddi since its inception and I think they have done fabulous work with the league. I am an ardent fan of the sport and believe that after cricket, there is only one league that can be popular and that is Kabaddi. I have always wanted to be part of a league-based sport in India and that dream has come true.”

The Real Kabaddi League, which boasts an impressive lineup of eight teams including Jaipur Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, Chambal Pirates, Mewar Monks, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Arawali Eagles, and Singh Soorma, is gearing up for an action-packed Season 3. With Rannvijay Singha’s strategic involvement, the league is set to tap into new audiences and attract increased attention from brands and advertisers.

As the anticipation builds for the commencement of the third season of Real Kabaddi at the end of September 2023, Rannvijay Singha’s entry into the league as an investor and Brand Promoter marks a significant milestone. His multi-faceted journey from a reality show contestant to a youth icon, actor, and now an entrepreneur, epitomizes the spirit of pursuing diverse passions and making meaningful contributions to the world of sports and entertainment.

