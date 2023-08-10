Before Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani hit the big screens, Indians were enjoying Hollywood’s two biggest releases Barbie – starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer led by Cillian Murphy along with Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt among others. While all three films continue to attract their own set of audiences, they have been making waves at the box office, despite Barbie receiving backlash in India. However, Made In Heaven 2 and Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava has to say this the Margot Robbie starrer.

After the release of Made In Heaven 2 trailer, the directors and actors have begun the promotional spree and have been speaking their hearts out about anything and everything. During one such interview, the writer-director gave her 2 cents on Barbie.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, when Alankrita Shrivastava was asked about Barbie receiving backlash and if “society is ready to see cinema through women’s eyes,” she said, “I think it’s more ready in some ways than before. We have made some progress but it’s a harder fight. We need to understand that basically popular culture has been shaped by men for decades. The percentage of women telling stories has been very minuscule. So the form of what is perceived as pop culture has existed through male eyes.”

“So what we know, what we have learned is from the patriarchal gaze. The true shift can only happen when many more women are in powerful positions behind the camera. I always say until half of the films and shows that are being made are made by women, we don’t know what matters. And that is not going to happen in a lifetime. I do feel it’s a long way and in that perspective, Barbie is a huge cultural phenomenon. It’s a film about girls for girls, talking about women. It is like feminism 101. I think it’s interesting and I am not surprised it’s not doing well in India as it’s doing around the world,” said the writer-director Alankrita Shrivastava.

