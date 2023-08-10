The world saw the incredible magic of pink in the latest movie Barbie, by Greta Gerwig. The movie starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles and took us all on an adventurous ride in the plastic world. It is safe to say that it was Gerwig’s impeccable direction that made the film a multiple record-breaker. But, all this would have ever happened if the director would have continued her acting career or if the 2014 show How I Met Your Dad would have been a success.

Despite her interest in becoming a playwright, Greta chose to focus primarily on acting and did a few small roles in 2006. She then went on to pursue her dream while doing some acting jobs on the side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, in 2017, Greta Gerwig made her directorial debut with Lady Bird which launched her career in filmmaking. She has now scripted history by breaking various records with Barbie, including the biggest opening by a female director and the highest-grosser by a female director. The movie that advocates women’s empowerment and equality in the world has crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, all thanks to Greta. But, coming back to how this would have never been possible if the actor-director would have continued to act, read ahead.

A video is making rounds on the internet in which an Instagrammer, named Joe Hegyes, revealed how “rejection” from a show led to the “protection” of a talented director. The Instagrammer talks about how Greta Gerwig played the lead role of Sally in the How I Met Your Mother reboot, How I Met Your Dad. He adds, “Thank God the network did not like the pilot and they went to new direction and Hilary Duff was employed.” He continues, “Because, Greta, losing that job, allowed her to make Lady Bird, which then led to Little Women, which then led to Barbie, which is now leading to 2 Narnia movies.” Hegyes concluded how “rejection led to protection” and we got to watch the work of such a talented filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joe hegyes (@joehegyes)

Reacting to the clip, an IG user commented, “Everything happens for a reason,” while another wrote, “Rejection is protection.. my new mantra.”

A third one penned, “I had a mentor tell me ‘thank God for the closed doors, not just the open ones.’”

For the unversed, Greta Gerwig has reportedly signed a contract with Netflix to write and direct two movies based on The Chronicles of Narnia.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Is Gearing Up For A Solo Comeback With ‘You & Me’ For The First Time In Five Years? Here’s Everything We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News