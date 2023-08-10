Lizzo’s legal troubles do not seem to be ending as after to three dancers coming forward against the crooner, six new dancers have also come forward to accuse Lizzo of s*xual harassment along with religious and racial harassment as well as discrimination. Amid the chaos, a video of Lizzo making s*xual comments on K-Pop group BTS has resurfaced on the Internet which has only added to her woes. Scroll down to know the details.

Lizzo, for the unversed, met BTS members V, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook during a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles, California back in 2021. Lizzo also got to click a selfie sharing the same later on their respective social media accounts.

Speaking of Lizzo making s*xual comments on BTS, as per Twitter, a video shows the singer talking about collaborating with BTS before making a controversial statement as a joke. “If I could collaborate with BTS.. I mean, that sounds fun..” said Lizzo further stating, “I don’t know if I can make it through the studio session.. without having s*x with all of them.”

The resurfaced video has only added to the toxicity which the singer is being accused of. In a 2022 podcast, Lizzo claimed that she was always “gravitated” towards BTS and would love to collaborate with them.

Take a look at the resurfaced video:

Lizzo: "If I could colaborate with Bts.. I mean, that sounds fun.. I don't know if I can make it through the studio session.. without having sex with all of them" this was so disrespectful towards our boys, I can't with this! 😠 #BTS #ProtectBTS #RespectBTS #lizzo pic.twitter.com/cympRF1aqo — ✿⊹⊱ 𝔹𝕋𝕊 ⊰⊹✿ ℂ𝕒𝕥𝕥 ꕥ (@CattBgt) November 21, 2021

Social media users were quick to react to Lizzo’s old comments. One user stated, “This video of Lizzo was a massive red flag and her fans just thought she was funny???” Another stated, “I hope bts are aware of her true personality now and never interact again.”

One person said, “It’s disgusting. Feminism is about doing better, and not equally as abusive as men are who say things like this. This is an abusive, s*xist comment and not funny in the slightest.” The next one added, “She has always been a weirdo.”

An individual shared, “My biggest issue with her wording is it assumes it would happen irregardless of their wishes. It really objectifies them, and dehumanizes them.”

Lizzo, for the unversed, recently defended the s*xual allegation claims made against her. Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes also extended her support to the crooner.

