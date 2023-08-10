Bradley Cooper has dated a number of gorgeous actresses from Hollywood, but some of them apparently ended as flings. The handsome movie star made headlines in 2011 after getting linked with Scarlett Johansson. The two were spotted on a dinner date in New York and the actor reportedly got more than flirty. The duo again raised eyebrows when they were clicked on a dinner date in 2012 in California. Read on to know the details.

Bradley Cooper and Scarlett Johansson were at the peak of their careers in the mid-2000s. They together starred in a movie called He’s Just Not That Into You, which was released in 2009. Bradley, at the time, had dated Renee Zellweger and also had rumours of dating Olivia Wilde.

Speaking of Bradley Cooper and Scarlett Johansson, as per The Independent, the actor was papped with Scarlett at the time when he was rumoured to be dating the newly single Jennifer Lopez. A source, in 2011, spilled the beans, “Scarlett and Bradley arrived with a small group of friends, including model Cheyenne Tozzi, around 2 am.” Bradley partied with the stunning actress as the source added, “While Bradley was flirty with Cheyenne initially, after some drinks, he turned his attention to Scarlett. The duo were hand in hand and more than flirty by the end of the night.” The date night apparently came after they were clicked an evening earlier with Justin Timberlake.

Bradley Cooper and Scarlett Johansson did not really make their relationship official. In 2012, the two actors again made news when they got clicked during a flirty dinner at the Bel Air Hotel.

An insider at the time revealed, “They seemed very comfortable together and it was pretty obvious they are into each other. Bradley seemed almost distracted by Scarlett’s beauty, especially since she was wearing a very low-cut dress, and Scarlett was totally working her charms. She kept flipping her hair when she laughed at his jokes.”

The source further shared, “The chemistry between them was VERY evident and they looked totally wrapped up in each other — very cute! They were definitely having more than a “friends” dinner, it seemed pretty obvious they totally have the hots for each other.”

For the unversed, the Hangover star and the Black Widow actress never made their relationship official but as per sources, they did hook up. The duo parted ways in 2012.

