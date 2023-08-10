It is indeed a great time to be alive, to get to watch some amazing talents from the K-Pop industry making extraordinary tracks. After witnessing the magic that the South Korean boy band BTS’ members are creating with their solo debuts, BLACKPINK is nowhere behind as Jennie is seemingly set to make her solo comeback. While these are merely speculations for now, if the reports are to be trusted, it is good news for BLINKS. Scroll down for more details.

Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, has been in the industry for seven years now. She debuted alongside her bandmates Lisa, Jisoo and Rose in 2016.

Along with her commitments to the band, Jennie has also focused on her individual career over the years. In 2018, she made her solo debut with her track SOLO and is now in reports for a comeback. During the band’s latest world tour Born Pink, the 27-year-old performed her unreleased song You and Me and made the audience go gaga.

As per Allkpop, the song has been licensed by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), which is known to license public performance rights of musical works to venues, digital streaming services, and broadcasters. As Jennie’s track You and Me is also licensed in the same way, it is speculated that she might be gearing up for a solo comeback, for the first time in the past five years.

The report has come amid the contract renewal discussions taking place between the band and their agency YG Entertainment. The speculated solo comeback also hints that BLACKPINK might renew their contract with the agency due by the end of this month.

Well, it is not just her solo music that Jennie is focusing on at the moment. In fact, she has also become an actress after debuting with the controversial show The Idol. The show starred Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye in the lead roles.

