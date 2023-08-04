Hollywood star Bradley Cooper apparently sees major competition in actor Tom Brady amid the latter’s reported romance with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

The actor is reportedly not happy that the retired athlete is seeing his baby mama as he’s still carrying a torch for his former flame, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Bradley Cooper is also afraid Tom is going to move into his daddy territory – a move he considers offsides,” a source told National Enquirer (via Radar Online). The ‘A Star Is Born’ star/director allegedly wants the NFL legend to “get lost!”

The source thinks that it won’t be a surprise if things turn hostile between the two hunks as they predicted that the two male stars are heading toward a “testosterone-fueled smackdown.”

The source also claimed that Tom Brady is using Irina to “reshape his image” after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen appeared to have moved on with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2022, less than a month after their divorce. Although she denied the romance rumours, the former football quarterback was reportedly “humiliated” by the reports.

“Tom has countered by dating a younger woman in an attempt to reshape his image – from a guy who hated sex to a stud who can’t keep his hands off women!” the source dished. “He’s also started to work out with weights to compete with Gisele’s more muscled boytoys.”

Previously, after Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were caught getting flirty during their meet-up in Los Angeles back in July, another source similarly told ‘Daily Mail’ about Bradley’s reaction.

“To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie. He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever,” the source spilled.

Regardless of the possible opposition from Bradley, friends reportedly think that Tom and Irina “could go the distance because they’re super compatible.”

A source just told Life & Style, “Irina knew early on she and Tom would make a great couple, and Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting.”

