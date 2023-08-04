Taylor Swift Trusts Suki Waterhouse To Keep Her Secrets: "She’ll Just Look At You, Cigarette In Hand &..."

Taylor Swift trusts Suki Waterhouse to keep all her secrets.

The 33-year-old pop star has opened up about her friendship with the model/actress who she describes as both “spontaneous and free” and “preternaturally wise” – revealing she feels comfortable telling her anything and knowing she will get good advice in return.

Taylor Swift told Ssense.com: “When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free – and also preternaturally wise.

Taylor Swift added, “She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret. You’ll be stressed about something trivial, she’ll just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say: ‘Babe, you know none of this actually matters.’ And she’ll be exactly right.”

Taylor Swift also backed her 31-year-old pal’s recent move into music, saying: “Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine. Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world.”

After reading Taylor’s comments about her, Suki tweeted her thanks by reposting the article and writing: “Imagine me this morning reading this article. I love this woman sm [so much].”

Suki previously gushed about the pair’s friendship in an interview with E! news, insisting the pop star is a true pal and is always supportive. She explained: “Taylor is a friend of mine. She’s amazing. I feel like when she likes something or supports someone, she always, like, is really true to that. I’m a real Swiftie.”

Suki also supported her friend by attending her ‘The Eras’ concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in May, bringing along her actor boyfriend Robert Pattinson. In a clip posted on TikTok, Suki said: “This was a huge moment for me!!!! I love u Taylor thanks for having me [sic].”

