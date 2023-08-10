It’s Thursday, and time to know which Indian TV serial was the most watched in the week gone by. BARC – doing what it does every week, has shared the rating for week 31, providing insight into which show performed well and gained how much viewership. Interestingly – but unsurprisingly, the No 1 spot was once more occupied by Rupali Ganguly’ Anupamaa.

As always, the TRP list saw some shows maintain their positions of the week gone by while others either climbed up the rating ladder or slipped a spot or two. The Top 10 list also saw a couple of new shows make an entry – scroll down to know more.

As per this week’s BARC TRP report (via Filmibeat), Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa continues its reign. The ongoing drama, intriguing plotline and romance have once more managed to keep the audience hooked to their screens. The prime-time Star Plus show maintained its No 1 spot with an impressive 2.7 rating – 0.1 points more than week 30.

Taking up the second spot on this week’s TRP list is the Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda-led Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The ongoing drama has earned show more love from fans and a rating of 2.2. Following closely behind – with the same rating, is Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show features Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in lead roles.

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to make the headlines owing to controversies and allegations made against it by its former cast member, the much-loved sitcom has cemented its position in the Top 5 again. Despite the headline-grabbing news, the show managed to maintain its 1.9 rating for the third consecutive week and remain in the 4th position.

Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein grabbed the fifth position on this week’s list with a 1.8 viewership. Other shows to receive the same rating and occupy the 6th to 9th position this week are Faltu at No 6, Kundali Bhagya at No 7, Bhagyalakshmi at No 8 and Shiv Shakti at No 9. The last two shows weren’t part of the Top 10 last week, but fans seem to be enjoying their ongoing tracks to push them up to the top of the TRP list.

Just making the Top 10 – with a 1.7 viewership this week, is Star Plus’ Imlie. Pandya Store and Rohit Shetty’s action-adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 – which occupied the eighth and ninth sport, respectively, weren’t part of the most watched shows this week.

Did your favourite show make the top 10 on this week’s TRP list? Let us know in the comments.

