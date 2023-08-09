In the latest turn of events, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha won a lawsuit against producer Asit Kumarr Modi where the latter is liable to pay a total sum of Rs 1 crore to the actor. But looks like it isn’t what it looks like! The producer in his latest interview, has broken his silence and accused the actor of making false claims. Yes, you heard that right! Asit Kumarr Modi states that the actor has made a wrong representation on his part as he didn’t win the case, it was ‘settled with consent’. Scroll down for details.

For the unversed, Lodha made an abrupt exit from the comedy show and late accused the makers of holding his dues and not clearing them. After taking legal action, the actor won the case which has been slammed by the producer.

Now since the actor won the case, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally reacted to the same. Clapping back and slamming the actor, he told ETimes, “Shailesh Lodha made false claim of winning the case. The very statement that he won the case is a wrong representation on the part of Shailesh Lodha. The court order says it was settled with consent. We are unable to understand his intentions behind sharing false information. We would appreciate if puts this to rest and stops twisting facts,” Asit shares.

Asit Kumarr Modi further said that after any artiste decides to exit the show, there are certain documents they ought to sign which evidences that they have been relieved from the show and records the finalities of their exit. “This is a standard procedure which has been followed for every single artiste. Shailesh had refused to complete these formalities and sign the exit documents. We never denied or disputed the payment. We tried reaching out to Mr Lodha for a meeting in case there was any issue with the terms in the exit letter. Despite trying relentlessly, Mr Lodha instead of finialising the terms of the exit document, approached NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal ) demanding his unpaid dues,” says the show runner.

Further speaking about Shailesh Lodha, the producer said that the actor has worked with them for 14 years and he was family for them. He further stated that he has always supported him beyond work during the initials days of his career. Adding that despite being paid on time for all these years, they are surprised as well as saddened by his behaviour upon his exit.

