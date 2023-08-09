Ever since Pooja Bhatt entered Bigg Boss OTT 2, there have been a number of rumours about the contestant being given special privileges on the show. Now, the live feed of the show on Jio Cinema has added more fuel to the fire as the audience could spot a mobile phone next to the ‘Dil Hain Ke Manta Nahin’ actress. Yes, you read that right!

All this could be seen in the screenshot from the show, where it showed Pooja Bhatt talking to her co-contestant Bebika Dhurve in the garden area. Next to Pooja, viewers spotted a smartphone on the couch, giving rise to questions about the originality of the show as the director has been given access to mobile phones on the show.

Reacting to the screenshot that went viral on social media, one user wrote, “Ab to proof mil gya…. Ye hai Bigg Boss ki Sachai,” while another said, “People who still not believe it’s scripted.” Some of the Bigg Boss fans also recalled the moment when contestant Elvish Yadav had mentioned that Pooja had a mobile phone in the Bigg Boss house. One Instagram user said, “Iska matlab elvish sehi bol raha tha ki iske pass phone hai.” One comment read, “Elvish ka shak sahi nikla.”

Some of the users also took a dig at the voting system of the show and wrote, “Mujhe toh lg rha h yeh khud hi JioCinema par apne aap ko vote kr rhe h uss phone se.” Another person joked, “Arey wo chocolate h bhaiii,” while another said, “Lekin Woh To, Chewg gum ki Packet hai.” The next comment read: “Edited hai ye pr uske pas phone to hai.”

Earlier in an episode, Elvish Yadav had reportedly said that he saw a notification about the elimination on Pooja’s phone. To this, Pooja had said “Oh you saw it on the phone, I must have left it outside.”

In another incident, while Pooja was having a conversation with Bebika Dhurve, the latter asked for Pooja’s childhood advertisement that her’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, was talking about in the family week had done as a child. To this, Pooja said that she has left her phone in the bathroom and enquired if Bebika needed it immediately.

