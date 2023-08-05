Salman Khan is a powerful man in the industry. He can do whatever he wants and say whatever he wants. And although he might give tons of gyaan on his reality show Bigg Boss, there are times when he can’t practice what he preaches. And there was one such time when Bhaijaan lost his calm over Bigg Boss contestant Pratik Sehajpal and tried to school him in the harshest words possible.

Generally, the Tiger actor is seen preaching to the contestants that they should stay calm and keep their tone and words in control even if they are agitated. He sometimes suggests them breathing exercises while rest of the time makes sure to use his quotes. One of which says, Do whatever you want to do man, don’t trouble your mata pita and bharat mata.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However another teaching which Salman Khan has imparted to his Bigg Boss contestants is Meri Maa Teri Maa, Teri Maa Meri Maa to help them avoid using abusive words over mothers and sisters. But during one of the episodes he forgot his famous Meri Maa Teri Maa logic and blasted contestant Pratik Sahajpal for accidentally entering the washroom while it was being used by a female contestant.

Salman Khan lost it while he confronted Pratik over the same and in a fit of rage said, “Agar meri behen hoti to main aapki maa ch*d deta!” Netizens lost it when they saw the actor using such derogatory statements for a contestant on National TV. A user wrote, “Very derogatory comments against him. There’s always a pattern in each season from salman. Unnecessary totally.” Another comment said, “we are with pratik host ko@bolo kisi ko down mat karo kaam dene wala woh nai upar wala deta hai we are with him.” A third user wrote, “Salmaan maa ki gali aap nhi de skte!”

A user called out the Big Boss host in the comments section and wrote, “Pratik ko jo bolna hai bolo but you can’t go on his family and mom sister apne kaha jo meri bahen k sath aisa karega toh main yeh krdunga Mr salman khan we all know about arjun and your sister usko toh kuch bhi nhi kiya and also he’s with your brother wife I’m Sorry please Don’t Do With partik!”

Another comment read, “Salman ko partik Ko Gali Nahi Deni Chaiye Thii Pehle jay Ne Usse Gali Di Phor Salman khan khud Bhaiyon Woh Yahan kaam Kane Aya Hai Apni Maa Bahen ko Aapse Gali delwane Nahi Aya hai Itna Bada Superstar Tv pe Aisa Kaise Bol Sakta Hai Shame On Him Jo Apni Maa Ki izat karta Hai Woh kabhi bhi kise ki maa k liye aisa nahi bol Sakta hai I’m Sorry Guy’s But He’s Totally Wrong.”

Another user could not believe he heard and confirmed, “Did bhai say: agar meri behan hoti toh me teri maa ch*** deta,, in the last?”

The video was shared as a promo for that weekend’s episode by Instagram handle of Colors Tv. However the cuss words were beeped before airing. You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Even the internet had a lot of reactions when the episode was aired.

Teri maa meri meri maa teri maa wala concept kidhar hai @BeingSalmanKhan sir? @ColorsTV face ko uplift karne ke liye jo highlighted hai usko defame kar do aap sab aur gaali v do STAY STRONG PRATIK https://t.co/St8nCROQtr — saurav (@itsinstagram) October 9, 2021

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Karanvir Bohra Reacts To Soundous Moufakir’s Accusations Of Getting Objectified By Him In A S*xist Remark, “Joking About Taking Me Home…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News