Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, aka TMKOC, is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Shailesh Lodha played the titular character for several years, who left in April 2022. Earlier this year, the actor filed a case against the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi for not clearing his dues and finally, luck shone upon Lodha as the verdict ruled in favour of him.

For the unversed, the TMKOC producer has already been shrouded in controversies after the explosive claims of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, of being s*xually harassed by Modi and two others. Several others came out claiming there was discrimination and misogyny on the show’s sets.

Earlier this year, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha approached National Company Law Tribunal or NCLT to get his dues cleared, and the case under section 9 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code was heard and settled between Lodha and Asit Kumarr Modi via virtual hearing. It has been “settled between the parties as per the consent terms by the counsel of the parties”.

As per ETimes, the verdict was out in May, and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi had to pay Rs 1,05,84,000 as the settlement amount to Shailesh Lodha. Speaking of the case, the actor said, “This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle, and I’m happy that the truth has prevailed.” Recalling his exit from the show and what went wrong, he said, “He wanted me to sign some papers to clear my dues. They had certain clauses like you cannot talk to media and other things. I didn’t bow down to the arm-twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?”

He also added that his stand encouraged another Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, and speaking of that, he said, “One of the actors, who I don’t want to name, wasn’t paid for over three years. After I filed the suit, he was called by the production house and was paid his dues. He called to thank me for it.”

