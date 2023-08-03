It’s Thursday, and time to know which Indian TV show has emerged as the most-watched and loved show of the week gone by. Every week BARC releases the TRP report, offering audiences an insight into their favourite show’s performance, and the week 30 report was no different. Once more occupying the top spot was Anupamaa.

While some shows managed to maintain their positions of the week gone by, the TRP list also witnessed some dramas and reality shows climbing up, stepping down some places, and entering and leaving the Top 10. Scroll down to know more.

As per this week’s BARC TRP report (via Telly Chakkar), Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa have once more managed to get the most viewership and secure the top position again. The current plotline and ensuring drama have kept the audience engaged and earned the Star Plus show an impressive rating of 2.6 – 0.1 points less than week 29.

With the same viewership as the previous week, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda-led Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai once more grabbed the second spot. The show earned a rating of 2.1 thanks to its growing popularity among fans and drama-filled, engaging plot. Occupying the third spot – with a 2.0 rating is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Star Plus continues to dominate as all three above-mentioned shows air on it.

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most-loved sitcoms for years, the show has recently been in the news owing to controversies. These headline-grabbing news bits have fluctuated its rating, but this week, the show managed to maintain its 1.9 rating and stay in the 4th position. Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed the fifth position on this week’s list. Faltu – which last week made it to No. 5, climbed the TRP list and occupied the fifth position this time.

The shows that made it Top 10 of BARC’s TRP list this week include Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kundali Bhagya in the sixth and seventh place, respectively, with a 1.8 rating. With a 1.7 rating, Pandya Store and action-adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 took eighth and ninth place, respectively.

Scrapping into the last spot was Star Plus’ Imlie, with a 1.6 rating.

