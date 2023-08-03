The entertainment world has expanded in the last few years, with content creators from the digital medium gaining huge popularity. One of them is Bhuvan Bam, who is enjoying fame like never before after churning out funny YouTube videos for years. The latest we learn about him is that his net worth has gone well beyond 100 crores, making him the richest Indian YouTuber (entertainment). Keep reading to know more!

Just like most of the stars in the entertainment industry, Bhuvan has his rags-to-riches story, and it’s worth knowing. Reportedly, he started as a struggling musician and used to sing in cafes and restaurants. Back in those days, he used to make minimal earnings of around five thousand per month. With nothing exciting happening, Bhuvan entered the world of YouTube content, and the rest is history.

Known for his YouTube series, BB Ki Vines, Bhuvan Bam shot to fame with his highly entertaining videos and, as of now, enjoys a family of 26 million+ subscribers. Apart from YouTube, he also made his OTT debut recently and appeared in music videos. With such things keeping him in the limelight, the Indian artist has now emerged as the richest Indian YouTuber in the entertainment sector.

As per reports, Bhuvan Bam has seen a rise in his net worth and currently stands at a whopping 122 crores. This sum includes revenues from his endorsement deals, web series, movie roles and YouTube.

Meanwhile, back in June, Bhuvan provided a helping hand to content creator Roshan of Roshan Talks from Assam after losing most of his valuables, including his gadgets for making his videos, in a fire accident at home. Bhuvan sent him the gadgets which are required to make videos. Roshan took to his channel to thank Bhuvan. He unboxed each gadget for the audience that the Taaza Khabar star had sent and thanked him for the kind gesture.

