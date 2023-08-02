Fans have been waiting for eternity to see the new Daya Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Finally, it seems that the wait is going to get over as an official person has shared a major update. Once again, we’ll get to witness funny banter between Daya and Jethalal, but sadly, it won’t include Disha Vakani. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Disha Vakani left the show in 2017 by taking maternity leave and never made her return. So, it’s been six years long wait, and the bad news is, Disha isn’t making a return. She did appear a couple of times, but it was more of a special appearance. Now, in the latest update, there’s an official statement about Disha’s replacement in the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Sohil Ramani (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s project head) shared an important update about Daya Gada’s return. He said, “Replacing Dayaben’s character is a very tough job because she’s an iconic character. People have been waiting with bated breaths to see Dayaben in the show for the past 7 years. We still want Disha Vakani to play this role and are in touch with her. She is in touch with Asit (Modi) sir too. Right now, Disha ji is enjoying her personal life with her 2 children but this character is very close to her heart as well.”

The project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah further shared, “Over the past one and a half years, we auditioned a few artists for this character, and there are a few who have even come closer to Disha Vakani. However, our first preference is still Disha ji. It may be noted that Asit ji has waited for this character for the past so many years because they share a close relationship, varna koi producer kisi iconic character ka wait nahi karega (No producer will wait for so long, especially for such a character). We’ve auditioned some really great actors from the Gujarati film industry. We have to see all the aspects of whether she’s compatible with Jethalal, she should fit well as Tapu’s mother. We’ve auditioned nearly 15-25 artists, and 2-3 out of them were really great.”

Confirming the period for Daya Gada’s arrival in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sohil Ramani said, “We’ve even shortlisted a few artists, and we’ve even announced in the episode. We are waiting for the right time to introduce the character. We might get to see Dayaben either by the end of this year or at the start of the next year.”

Are you excited to see Daya Gada’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Share your thoughts through comments.

Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Asit Kumarr Modi Breaks Silence On The Allegations Made Against Him By TMKOC Stars: “I Consider Everyone Like My Family”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News