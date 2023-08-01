Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who became a household name since appearing on Lock Upp, has broken his silence on the recent Jaipur Express Terror Attack. The shocking incident – which saw a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable kill four, occurred on Monday around 5 am near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

The RPF constable, Chetan Kumar Choudhary, shot dead his senior colleague, assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena, and three passengers on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. Now, the Lock Upp winner has taken to social media and voiced his feelings about the same.

Taking to his official Twitter handle a while ago, Munawar Faruqui commented on the JaipurExpress shooting incident. He tweeted, “Killing 3 innocent Muslims! Killing 1 senior officers! Hailing those lines! Mentally unstable ? Naaaah! Better word “brainwashed” #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack”

Check out Munawar Faruqui’s tweet here:

Killing 3 innocent muslims!

Killing 1 senior officers!

Hailing those lines! Mentally unstable ? Naaaah!

Better word

“brain washed”#JaipurExpressTerrorAttack — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) August 1, 2023

Commenting on Munawar Faruqui’s tweet, one Twiiterati praised him for speaking the truth, writing, “Broo could choose between more than 100 languages but he chose to speak facts🫡🔥🔥” Another added, “Mental tha to police me kyse tha pgal khane me keun ni tha yogi modi kysa yaad the 😡😡 self-defence sikho sab ab kiss pr phrosa kiya jye”

As per an Indian Express report, two of the dead passengers were identified as Asgar Abbas Ali (48) and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurwala (64). The identity of the third passenger was still being ascertained. As per the Government Railway Police (GRP), the shocking incident saw Chetan Kumar Choudhary first kill his senior before turning to the passengers. According to officials, the incident took place after the train left Vapi Railway Station and was nearing Vaitarna Railway Station.

A high-level committee headed by ADG (RPF) has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Munawar Faruqui’s comment on the Jaipur Express Terror Attack.

