Big Boss OTT 2 has had its fair share of criticism but things have really taken a turn. First, it was Puneet Superstar who lit up the environment and left the show in just one episode. Now we have Elvish Yadav who has taken over the entire house. The YouTube personality has not left the headlines ever since he joined the house. But it looks like the long-time host Salman Khan did not like his presence. In the recent episode, Khan took Yadav’s case and the contestant was seen crying morbidly.

Now, fans have noticed one unusual detail which hints at a sort of vendetta. Yadav is known for his roasts and speaking out loud. His claim to fame is showcasing his rowdy lifestyle while keeping it simple, which gained him millions of followers. In one such roast, Yadav took a dig at Khan’s movie and the astonishing box office collection.

Elvish Yadav said, “Pehle baat karte hain Salman Khan ki, apne Sallu bhai ki, jinki saari movie 200-300-400 crore kamati hai. Jisse hume ye andaaza hota hai ki humaare desh mein kitne ch*tiya khali bethe hain, jinko esi movie dekhne mei maza ata hai jin movies ka na koi sar hai pair hai. Par Sallu bhai ki movie hai bh*nch*d beshak 1000rs ki ticket ho, bhai ki movie hai dekhni hai toh dekhni hai.” When Salman Khan confronted the YouTuber, he mentioned the exact figure of RS 1000 saying is that the same amount your audience gives to you to watch you? Yadav replies “No, for free.”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Systumm Records (@systumm_records)

This was taken into notice and social media is fuming over it as this looks more like revenge. We have Elvish Yadav’s fans saying, “Elvish bhai ne sach bola tah isliye Salman ne target kya but elvish bhai always on top” Another fan wrote, “This is wrong, you should not do this by calling someone to your home” One more fan said, “bigboss ghatiya show, logo se badla lene k liye bulaya jata h” One angry fan said, “Salman ki aukat nahi. Acting nahi aati isko sirf ek grupism k wajah se tikka hua ye Salman Khan sabse bada looser hai new ladko ladkiyo ko dhamkata hai. Show mein. Salman jaise host se baat Krna waste hai jiska khud ka past black mark hai”

But on the other hand, we have some Salman Khan fans that are applauding him for the way he took down Elvish Yadav. One fan wrote, “Salman Khan ki movies respect k liye dekhte ha ….” Another person said, “Ab biggboss mein jaake jhuk kyun gya?” Oen more fan said, “Salmaan bhai na samjhaya hai use bhai loge negative htao akhir usko realise huya ki usne glat kiya hai aur ye karwana zaroori tha”

What do you think about this epic beef between Elvish Yadav and Salman Khan? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

