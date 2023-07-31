Uorfi Javed is one celebrity who never misses an opportunity to stir controversies and headlines with her bold, fashionable wardrobe. She’s so creative and designs her own outfit, and that’s not even the reason why her fans love her the most; the actress is always so humble and down-to-earth with paparazzi, and that’s what her fans love the most about her. On to the series of new events, Uorfi made a bizarre appearance in the city yet again, donning a unique heart-shaped outfit in pink as she showcased her cle*vage in the same. Scroll below to see netizens’ reactions to her video!

Uorfi has now become a popular name post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season one, and her fashion is quite known to all her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. You can love her or hate her, but you certainly can’t ignore her.

Now talking about her latest appearance in the city, it looks like Uorfi Javed is still not over the Barbie trend. The diva wore a pink-coloured unique heart-shaped dress with a plunging neckline and exposed her cleav*ge in the same.

With that, she styled her look with a matching pair of high heels and pink hair (like we mentioned, she’s still not over the Barbiecore trend). Take a look at Uorfi Javed’s video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user commented, “Isi Mall decoration ke gayab hone ke Kaaran meri job chalegayi .”

Another user commented, “Ghaar se behudaa tarike aur notanki karke gaadi se aao aur Peprazi se photos khinchwa ke vapis aapne ghar jaake baith jaao,,,Didi aur koi kaam nahi kyaaa 🤌🤌”

A third went, “Pakrd kr rakho warna urd jaygi 😂”

A fourth commented, “Rip 🙏 barbie 😢”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Uorfi Javed for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

