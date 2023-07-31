Elvish Yadav is a social media star who shot to fame with his comedy sketches and videos. The influencer enjoys a massive fan following and the country witnessed his craze amongst his fans two days ago when the influencer was bashed by Salman Khan for disrespecting Bebika Dhurve. But it seems like the internet has chosen its side in their fight, and Salman Khan at present stands on the losing side! Yadav has gained almost half a million followers on Instagram in the past few days.

In the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Elvish Yadav for disrespecting Bebika Dhurve. He played a clip on the show where Elvish was seen passing derogatory remarks on Bebika Dhurve. Salman asked the influencer, who generally blames his language and said, “Aap baar baar bolte hain bhasha hi aapki aisi hai mujhe to bhasha bht acchi lgti.. apni bhasha ko mat blame kro apki soch aisi hai.”

He even questioned his dad being a professor and speaking the same language, so he should work on himself and not blame the language. Salman Khan even said, “Agar Rs 500 bhi rakhenge apni price, toh dekhte hai kitne fans honge aapke” over Elvish Yadav boasting about his fan army and schooled him that the army belongs to a powerful set of people who protect the country – the Indian Army. He was even questioned if he has paid followers to which he denied in negative. But now his fans have proved that they are genuine fans and not paid followers owing to the increase in the number of followers.

According to statistics via Social Blade, Elvish Yadav gained over 4,60,000+ followers in the last 2 days on Instagram, after the weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. This is around half a million. Now according to report quoted by Hindustan Times, Elvish Yadav was trending on Twitter with around 1 million tweets in just six hours, with his fans defending him.

Interestingly, just after the episode, his following went down by a lakh but it seems like he rose like a phoenix. Elvish even shared a clip from the episode on his Instagram handle, which has 10.1 million followers as we speak! Elvish shared a clip that featured him crying and his mother. It was captioned, “Tujhe sab hai pataa, hai na maa?”

Fans have been reacting to the video. A user wrote, “Elvish Yadav winner.” Another comment read, “Badla lenge sallu se troll kro.” A third comment said, “Bhai tumhere ko hi Lani hai trophy.” A comment reasoned, “Well elvish Salman ne samjhya hi to haii yrrr wo bhi polite way mein all know you why to flex it bro?” People even asked him to do the unthinkable. A user wrote, “Salman ko unfollow kar.”

