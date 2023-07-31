Lord Puneet is entering Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp! That’s it; that is the news for the day. The social media star himself has confirmed the news on his Instagram channel, sending fans into a tizzy! Puneet Superstar is a social media influencer who has always managed to grab headlines, whether for his hilarious videos or his controversial statements. He first rose to fame with his cringe videos that went viral and helped him establish himself as a popular meme sensation.

However, Puneet’s claim to fame came in 2023 when he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2. He was the top voted contestant by the audiences but was made to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house at the 12th position. He was kicked out of the show within 24 hours as the housemates as well as the makers, couldn’t handle his madness in the house. A campaign to boycott the show was started by his fans after his eviction, which allegedly brought down the ratings of Jio cinema and later was speculated as the reason for his Instagram account being banned!

Now in the latest turn of events, after getting evicted from Salman Khan’s show, Puneet Superstar has been invited by Kangana Ranaut for the new season of her reality show, Lock Upp 2. The influencer himself confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. In fact, he even revealed that Kangana Ranaut has said ‘I Love You’ to him, and he plans to propose to the Tanu Weds Manu actress on the show itself.

He has even extended thanks to Kangana Ranaut for inviting him to her show and has promised that he will rock Lock Upp season 2. In the last few years, Puneet has continued to produce funny and relatable content that has resonated with his audience. He has also been outspoken about his views on a variety of topics, which has often led to him being criticized or even banned from social media platforms.

Puneet Superstar’s journey as an influencer has been nothing short of remarkable. He has gone from being a relatively unknown meme sensation to one of the most popular social media stars in India. He is a controversial figure, but there is no doubt that people find him talented and entertaining. Currently, he enjoys 3.2 Million followers on Instagram.

His fans are already excited to see him entertaining people with his gigs on the reality show. Let us know your thoughts and comments about the same. Are you looking forward to Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp 2 ft Puneet Superstar? Drop your comments below.

