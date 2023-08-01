Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the town ever since it went on air. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show was earlier in news when its contestant Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were seen indulging in a hot lip lock. While the show continues to grab headlines for different reasons, it is currently making news for its family week. While we saw the family members of contestants entering the show, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt too entered the show to support his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Salman Khan’s show, which is streaming on OTT platform Jio Cinemas, is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. A video from the recent episode has gone viral as it sees the filmmaker have a different conversation with contestant Manisha Rani, which has made netizens uncomfortable.

The clip opens with Mahesh Bhatt and Manisha Rani greeting each other. Soon after she touches his feet, he tells her, “Kabhi touheen mat karna mere aisi.” Later, when she expresses her excitement and says how lucky is she to meet him, Bhatt tells her, “Khamoshi mein vartalaap karte hai. (Let’s converse in silence.)”. The viral video later sees the filmmaker being touchy as he pets her and touches her hair and cheeks.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens slammed Mahesh Bhatt and trolled him for making Manish Rani uncomfortable. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Abey Wo Manisha hai Malaai Chap nhi joo bukhoo ki trh dekh raha hai #Maheshdalle,” while another called him, “Tharki Buddha.” Watch the video:

Mahesh Bhatt interaction with Manisha Ranipic.twitter.com/37zCgN5JNc — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

A third netizen wrote, “Humko to ee dekha ker hé sharam araha hai tobah tobah,” while a fourth one commented, “bahot creepy lagra hai bahot zyada protect the girls iss mahesh se protect karo ladkiyo ko.”

A fifth netizen commented, “isko dekhake muje puja bhatt achhi lagne lagi hai. mahesh bhatt ke sath rehna itna gyan zhelna bapre.”

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav’s fan slammed Manisha Rani for being the fake contestant in front of the filmmaker. One of the fans wrote, “Ye kitne chaplusi karege. Bigg boss history ka sabse fake contestants hai ye . Vote ke liye kisi ko bhi use kar dete hain. #ElvishArmy ek vote nahi dena Manisha ko.”

Coming back, have you watched the viral video yet? Let us know what are your thoughts on the same?

