TV’s much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently in the news for all the infamous reasons. The show became the talk of the town once again when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, accused producers Asit Kumarr Modi and other two others of se*ual harassment. The actress has been on an interviews spree talking about her ordeal to different publications. In the latest interview, Monika Bhadoriya, who played ‘Bawari’ confirmed that Disha Vakani won’t return to the show.

Disha, who went on a maternity break in 2018, is often in the news owing to her return to the show. Time and again, makers have approached the actress, but at the same time, they have also begun their search for a new Daya Bhabhi. Recently, we reported about Jennifer’s latest interview, where she spoke opened up about her pending dues. She stated that she’s left with only Rs 80K in her bank account while caring for seven women at her mother’s home.

Now in a recent interview, Monika Bhadoriya accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of misbehaviour and said Disha Vakani wouldn’t return to the show. Speaking about Disha Vanaki, Monika Bhadoriya told News18, “She does not want to come back. Nobody wants to comeback to this show. I don’t think so. She (Disha) is not coming back. She was the show’s lead. She has been missing for so long. Don’t you think they have tried very hard in getting her back? But she doesn’t want to come back.”

Accusing the producer, Monika Bhadoriya said, “He (Asit Kumarr Modi) behaves the same way with everyone. He must have misbehaved with her (Disha) too. But she never used to take it seriously. She used to let go of things. ‘Chodo koi baat nahi’, ‘jaane do’ and all.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Monika Bhadoriya’s claims? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

