Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news owing to different reasons – one of which is Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben’s return on the show. Earlier the show grabbed headlines when news of Shailesh Lodha quitting the show mid-way surfaced on the web. Later it was reported after his sudden exit from the show, the makers haven’t cleared his dues. On the contrary, the makers later revealed that despite repeated communication, Lodha didn’t turn up to complete the formalities.

Recently, the makers hosted a press conference to introduce the news Tapu, which will now be played by Nitish Bhulani. Earlier, the role was earlier portrayed by Raj Anadkat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the recent press conference, which was pretended by producer Asit Kumarr Modi and new ‘Tapu’ Nitish Bhulani, they were asked about the replacements in the show. Asking about the same when a reporter asked the producer that the show saw everyone’s replacement but fans are yet to see the return of OG Dayaben ‘Disha Vakani’ or the replacement.

Reacting to the same, Asit Kumarr Modi told Media, “Iska jawab dena thoda bahut kathin hai. Phele se hi hum sab logon ne mann bana liya hai ki agar purane Daya Bhabi yaani Disha Vakani aaye hamari bohut iccha hai. Hum bhagwaan se ye prararthana karta hoon ki yeh show ye kirdaar karne wapas aajaye. Ab unka ek parivaarik jeevan hai aur who apne parivaarik jeevan ko pradhaaniye de rahe hain toh unka aana thoda mushkil lag raha hai. Lekin ab Tapu aagaya hai toh ab naya Daya Bhabhi bhi jaldi aajayegi. Daya Bhabhi ka wahi Garba, Dandiya, sab Gokuldam society mein shuru hojayega. Thoda samay intezaar kijiye.”

“Daya bhabhi ki kirdaar ke liye woh artist ko doondhna bhi ek kathin kaam hai aur humko roz episode bhi banana hai woh thoda mushkil hojata hai tabhi hamara thoda delay chal raha hai. Lekin main darshakon ki maang samaj sakta hoon ki who Daya Bhabhi ko miss karrahe hai, main aur mera parivaar bhi miss karta hai. Abhi zayda der nahi hai, ab Daya Bhabhi jald dikhengi,” said the producer further.

Watch the video here:

During the same Q&A, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi also opened up about the accusation of withholding the actor’s payments. He seemed to be directing at the Shailesh Lodha controversy.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Net Worth: ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ Owns 1.5 Crore Worth Jewellery, Drives Mercedes Maybach Costing 3.80 Crore, This Hip-Hop King Has Definitely Got The Bling!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News