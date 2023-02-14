It’s Valentine’s Day, and Uorfi Javed won’t grace the social media feeds with her V-Day special outfit. Is that even possible? Not in this reality; the social media influencer/actress shared a sweltering video clip which has undoubtedly raised the temperature of our phone screens. Scroll down to see what she was wearing and what the netizens have to say about her special outfit.

Uorfi is often in the news for her revealing clothes and those she makes with regular household materials; for example, a few days ago, she fashioned a dress from cloth clips. Before that, she made DIY outfits from ice cream sticks, blades, fish nets and other weird things like that. This time it’s not a DIY cloth but something very sensuous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since it is Valentine’s day and the colour of the day or the colour of love is red, Uorfi Javed chose to wear a red ensemble. She has shared the video clip where she is walking down the frame in full swag. She could be seen wearing a red-coloured linger*e set with a satin hood attached to her sleeves. The cape had balloon sleeves up until her wrists. Uorfi captioned the video, “Felt like a Victoria secret model, might never delete.”

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone !”

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi Javed also wears a chic neckpiece, and she paired up her burning red ensemble with a pair of n*de peach-coloured strappy heels. No doubt she looked scathing hot, but what grabbed the attention is her cr*tch area, where it seemed like a white p*nty underneath her red lacy one. Netizens were quick to comment on her dress as one of the users wrote, “Sakti Mann 🕺….sakti Mann 😂😂😂….sakti mann”

Another netizen wrote, “Jiji neeche ka phnna bhul gyi “

A third user wrote, “Madam,, kuch fayada hua itne kapde ka parde ki tarah lga liya yo to back window me”

A fourth netizen said, “Gareebo ki Sasti Victoria secret model”

A fifth one said, “Why? Can’t u see that u don’t have that body shape to show to the world??? It is like visual pollution!”

Another user wrote, “Isne to valentines day hi barbad kr diye”

“Ye red chamgadri kaha se AA gyi re aaj valentine’s day ko bhi RIP kr di”

On the contrary, there were quite a few who praised Uorfi Javed and passed remarks like,

One of her admirers wrote, “Hoooooot”

Another fan of hers said, “Hot red velvet cake”

Uorfi Javed rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, which came out on Voot. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Reveals Not Following ‘Islam Or Any Religion’ After Being Targeted For Her Religion, Says “Before The Hindu Extremists Start…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News