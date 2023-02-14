Actress Tunisha Sharma’s untimely demise sent shockwaves to the nation. The actress, who was just 20, reportedly committed suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan -e – Kabul, and her death went on to become a major controversy. Recently, actor Chandan K Anand spoke about his equation with the late actress and revealed she wished to speak with him days before her death.

Chandan who played the role of Tunisha’s maternal uncle, Saddam in the show recently said how her death has become a lesson for everyone. He said that actors are quite vulnerable so sharing emotions becomes extremely important. He called Tunisha a hasti khelti bachi and also said he feels bad when people say she was depressed. Scroll below to read the details!

As reported by Hindustan Times, actor Chandan K Anand said, “Tunisha wanted to have a word with me. But time hi nhi mila. Kabhi kuch, kabhi kuch aa jata hain sets pe. Phir aagle din usne aisa kuch step le liya. Pata nhi kya baat karni thi.” The actor also revealed that Tunisha Sharma was in depression and said he feels bad when things were written and said about her mental health.

He further added, “People are saying she was depressed. Aisa nahi hai. Mujhe bura lagta tha jab sab bolne lag gye woh depressed thi. Kuch depression mai nhi thi. Ek chiz se dukh lagi, bura lga aur baki ki kahani wahi janegi kya hua. I just remember her working so hard on the sets. She was really focused and a happy-go-lucky person. Par kya kare? Kuch nhi kar sakte.”

For the unversed, after the death of Tunisha Sharma, the crew was not shooting on the original sets. Later, it went back to the old sets after a pooja was performed. The show has recently returned on SAB TV with a new title Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz chapter 2, and new faces. Chandan is also expected to join the new cast soon. He revealed that he has got a call but he is still thinking about it.

