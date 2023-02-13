And the winner is here! Finally, after a long journey of 4.5 months, TV’s biggest controversial show has come to an end and the winner is none other than MC Stan. The finale of the 16th season saw the first eviction of Shalin Bhanot from the 5th position followed by Archana Gautam who stood tall at the 4th position. Later, the show got its top 3 contestants – MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. Many thought Priyanka will win the trophy, later netizens got Shiv trending as the winner of the show. Now all the rumours have come an end and we have finally got the 16th winner of the reality show.

The finale started around 7 PM and it began with Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh entering the show and hosting it. Later, Salman Khan took over and even welcomed a few star guests including Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for Gadar 2. Karan Kundrra arrived along with his co-stars Reem Sheikh to promote their upcoming TV show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ followed by the star cast of Junooniyat starring former Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Gupta and Gautam Vig Singh.

Now, coming back to the big announcement. Just a while back, Bigg Boss 16 trophy was lifted by MC Stan who also received Rs 31 Lakh, 80 Thousand as prize money and a car. The show ended with Shiv Thakare being the first runner-up followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the 2nd runner-up. Soon after the results were announced Stan’s hardcore fan followers send him congratulatory messages.

MC Stan was one of the contestants who found it difficult in the beginning and wanted to go home desperately. However later, when Salman Khan made him understand the whole point of being in the game show, he decided to stay and win it. And all his prayers came true and he was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Reacting to the same former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Dil se maanga tha bosssss…. Mazzaaaa aagaya kya jeeta hai re you proved one doesn’t need to fight unnecessarily to be in the race! Haq se haq se haq se #HaqSeMcStan #MCStan #BiggBoss16Finale Mubarak ho sabko.”

While a user wrote, “Congratulations #MCStan for winning the #BiggBoss16. No one was more deserving contestant than you this year , Badhai ho Basti ka Hasti”

Team Koimoi sends MC Stan the heartiest congratulations! We will soon bring you the winner’s exclusive interview, stay tuned!

