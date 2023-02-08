There are a few celebrities who are truly obsessed with Bigg Boss. Especially, ex-members like Vindu Dara Singh, Gauahar Khan, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee who’re actively sharing their opinions on Twitter every season. Also, a big name on the list is Kamya Punjabi who seemingly took a dig at Colors but that did not go very well with a troll who targeted her divorce. Scroll below for more details!

Colors has been often accused of declaring their own talents winners. In the past, we have seen Dipika Kakar, Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rubina Dilaik amongst many others who truly deserved to win but were all co-incidentally related to the channel. Recently Devoleena Bhattacharjee also slammed the makers saying no matter what, they will declare Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Bigg Boss 16 winner. The actress was previously a part of Udaariyaan, which aired on the same channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netizens believed Kamya Punjabi was talking about the same legacy as she hinted at Bigg Boss 16 and tweeted, “History Will Repeat.” But fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and the show were irked by the remark and began brutally trolling her in the comments section.

One of the trolls wrote, “@iamkamyapunjabi history will repeat because you’ll take divorce from your 2nd husband too.?‍?? divorcee got no chill”

Reacting to the same, Kamya Punjabi gave it back to the hater and wrote, “Aur kuch kehna hai aapko? Apni gandagi ki dukaan kahi aur le jaaiye, u guys don’t even know what I am talking about but you have to spread ur dirt everywhere! Breathe, have some water n tell ur mother to teach u some manners!”

The troll has now ended up deleting their tweet or limiting their account owing to massive backlash.

Aur kuch kehna hai aapko? Apni gandagi ki dukaan kahi aur le jaaiye, u guys don’t even know what I am talking about but you have to spread ur dirt everywhere! Breathe, have some water n tell ur mother to teach u some manners! https://t.co/TdqJDLCUJm — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 7, 2023

As most know, Kamya Punjabi is married to Shalabh Dang since 2020. She was previously married to Bunty Negi but their togetherness ended in 2013 after a decade.

More power to Kamya for not taking sh*t!

Stay tuned to Koimoi or more Bigg Boss 16 updates.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Gets Her Husband Adil Khan Durrani Arrested, Says “Isne Mujhe Maara Hai, Mere Paise Loote Hai, Cheating Ki Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News