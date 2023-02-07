Rakhi Sawant has always been n the news for her shenanigans and actions. Recently, she made headlines involving her marriage with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. A few days back, their secret wedding came out; the controversies have not stopped since then. According to sources, Rakhi’s husband Adil has been arrested by the police after she lodged a complaint against him. Read on to find out what happened.

For the unversed, previously, the actress accused her husband of cheating on her and revealed that he’s been in an extramarital affair. Recently, the actress lost her mother to cancer and even blamed Durrani for her death.

A few days ago, Rakhi Sawant was seen at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station, where she lodged an FIR against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani; however, no concrete reasons were stated by her for doing so. The step might have come from the reason that he was involved in adultery, which led to much stress for Rakhi. She even claimed that he had physically abused her and taken away her money. Entertainment paparazzo Varindert Chawla shared the audio of Sawant, where she informed the media of the arrest. Here it is:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

On Monday, Rakhi Sawant told the media that Adil had decided to stay with his girlfriend Tanu. The television actress further alleged that he only used to get famous in the entertainment industry. She further said that there are a lot of criminal cases in Durrani. She said, “He used me to get into Bollywood, made a ladder to become a star in Bollywood. He took all the money that I had. I have all the proofs. He has used me–emotionally, physically, and mentally. The torture that I have faced! After marriage, I came to know the number of criminal cases against him in Mysore.” The media also spotted them in the city, where they were seen having dinner together.

For more updates on Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani, stay tuned to Koimoi.

