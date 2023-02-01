Rakhi Sawant has been in the news owing to her personal life. A couple of days back, she became the talk of the town when photos of his secret wedding with Adil Khan Durrani and later she claimed that they got married 7 months back. Recently, the actress faced the loss of a parent after her mother passed away. A couple of days back, Rakhi’s mother breathed her last on the hospital bed. At the funeral, Adil and Rakhi were seen holding each other’s hands. But now things seem to have changed between the two.

Earlier, she had hinted at Adil cheating on her but had refrained from revealing details. Now days after her mother’s death, she was spotted shedding tears while talking about some disturbance in her marriage.

This afternoon Rakhi Sawant was spotted going out and about in the city. Before getting inside her car, Rakhi Sawant was seen sobbing like a baby. A few clips have surfaced on the web and it seeS the controversial actress talking about her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi is seen warning people to stay out of their marriage.

In the clip Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying while sobbing, “Kisi ko kya milta hai mere shaadi-shuda zindagi mein aake. Logon mere pe zulum mat karo. Band karo. Agar abhi bhi meri shaadi shuda zindagi kharab hui toh jo jo involved hai main unko nahi chodungi. Maine desh ki junta ko bata dungi kin mere saath kya ho raha hai.”

While in another video, Rakhi is heard saying, “Bahut disturbed hoon. Meri shaadi khatre mein hai.” When prodded further, she told paps, “Main abhi kuch bata nahi sakti. Waqt aane par sab saamne aayega.”

Soon after the video surfaced netizens comments, “Bc kuch to saram karle itna natak kaise krti jab ki iski mar gujar gayi hain kuch din pehle,” while another said, “Ye iska hamesha ka natak hai. Urfie jawed ang pradarshan nahi chhodegi aur ye nautanki nahi chhodegi.”

“Sharm nhi aa rhi hai inko 3.4 din hue hai inki maa kaa intqaal hue lekin ye madam ko sharm nhi aa rhi drama karte hue,” wrote another user.

The reason behind Rakhi Sawant’s latest video is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, you share your thoughts with us

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down & Cries Uncontrollably, Says "Aaj Meri Maa Ka Haath Sar Se Uth Gaya" In An Emotional Video On Instagram

