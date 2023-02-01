The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows in the country. It has become a part of our weekends and we along with our families wait every week for the team to come on our television screens and entertain us. This week, Shark Tank India judges are coming to the Kapil led reality show and Sony TV shared the promo of the upcoming episode on their social media platform and netizens are now reacting to it while trolling it. Scroll below to watch the promo.

For those of you who don’t know, Shark Tank India Season 2 judges include Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain. The season 1 of the reality show was a hit and it also had Ashneer Grover who apparently isn’t a part of this season.

Sharing the promo of the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the Sont TV captioned it, “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, khushi mein hoga munaafa aur dukh ka hoga ghaata, kyunki manch par aane wale #SharkTankIndia ke behtareen Sharks!”

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Reacting to promo of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring the Shark Tank India 2 judges, a user on Instagram commented, “This season is full of cringe and Melodrama, Indian idol bana diya 👎🏻”

Another user commented, “Krushna ke bigair show Kaisi kaam ka nhi hai.”

A third user commented, “Not excited to watch anymore.”

A fourth user commented, “😂😂😂😂😂shark tank be like ye kha aakr fasadiya😂😂😂😂😂”

Are y’all excited to watch the Shark Tank India 2 judges at The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend? Tell us in the space below.

