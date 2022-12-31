Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were and continue to be one of the most-loved Jodis of the tinsel down. The duo, who met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, sent major BFF goals. While Sana has time and again expressed her one-sided love for Sid, the actor maintained a ‘good friends’ statement over the years. However, in an unfortunate incident, the Balika Vadhu actor left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021 after he suffered a heart attack.

After their Bigg Boss stint together, the actor duo went on to star in a music video Shona Shona. The party number not only took social media by storm but also topped the music charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we step into the New Year 2023, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla that sees them partying in Goa together. The clip sees Sid dressed in a black T-shirt, while Sana looks cute in a baby pink hoodie. The duo is seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow on their song Shona Shona.

Soon after the clip surfaced on the web, it got netizens teary-eyed. A user wrote, “This video speaks volumes love u sidnaaz till eternity. Most precious memories of the most precious times… Love u Sidharth Miss u Sidharth.” “Really missing these golden memories missing sid you always remaining in our hearts sidnaaz every memory so precious sidnaaz forever,” read another comment. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEING AMAN RAJ ⚡ (@beingaman.ig)

Recently, during her appearance on Filmfare Middle East Award, Shehnaaz Gill was seen making everyone emotional after she dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla. She was heard saying in her acceptance speech, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai? Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the video? Do let us know.

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Says Police Has “No Evidence” & He’s Booked Under Wrong Section? What CCTV’s ‘Heated Argument’ Is About?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News