Television actress Tunisha Sharma passed on 24th December after hanging herself to death in the green room of the set of her show, ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. After her death, allegations were made against ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan who was then taken into police custody, which was extended till Friday. Even the late actor’s mother accused Sheezan of the cause of her death, and now recent updates have come up regarding the case.

Earlier, Tunisha’s mother and uncle alleged that it might be a murder as well. As per reports, Tunisha spoke to her ex-boyfriend before taking that drastic step, and the police are still trying to figure out what went down between the two that day. There have been further allegations on Sheezan that he had affairs with other girls as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sheezan’s lawyer claimed that he had been wrongfully accused, and the police had no evidence regarding it. But the Waliv Police, who arrested the accused, said that they had recovered CCTV footage; they told ANI, “A heated argument had occurred between Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan before her death. Police have recovered the CCTV footage of the time when the argument happened.”

Now, as per a report by NDTV, the police made arguments to extend Sheezan Khan’s custody; they said, “She was very sensitive. She also suffered from anxiety and OCD,” police are learnt to have told the court. “The accused (Sheezan Khan) had recommended three doctors to her for treatment. He was aware of all of these things. In spite of this, he got into a relationship with her and then broke up with her against her will.”

They further added, “Even after their breakup, she used to work with him on the sets every day. So it was difficult for her to forget all this. She used to be very sad.” They went on to say that the accused pretended to be a caring friend of Tunisha Sharma yet had affairs with other women. The police submitting their argument, asked for further time to investigate, and although they sought two more days of custody, the court gave only a day as of now.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Tunisha Sharma Koimoi!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Reacts To Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case While Siding With Prime Accused Sheezan Khan: “He Might Have Cheated On Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News