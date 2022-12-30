Tunisha Sharma passed away on 24th December after hanging herself to death on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul sets. She allegedly spoke to ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan a few hours ago and police is still investigating the timeline of that day. Her mother Vanita has finally come out in the open and is accusing the actor along with his family of abetting her daughter’s suicide. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Sheezan’s custody has been extended till Friday. He is reportedly not cooperating with the police and has been changing his statements. In addition, reports suggest that he has deleted his chats with his secret girlfriend but the officials have already identified her and will soon interrogate her. He had earlier stated that the Shraddha Walker case affected him but later claimed that he broke up with Tunisha because he wanted to focus on his career.

Amidst it all, mother Vanita Sharma spoke to media and has made new set of allegations on Sheezan Khan and his family. She claims that her daughter would spend a lot of time with his family, who had started making her wear hijab. In addition, accused’s mother would often speak to Tunisha Sharma about Sheezan’s ex-girlfriend. “Amma mereko disturb kar rahi hai bohot zyada,” is allegedly what she said to her mother about their interaction.

Tunisha Sharma would often accompany Sheezan Khan to Dargah. She allegedly even provided her car for commute when Sheezan’s car broke down for a month. Mother Vanita allegedly cleared bills of Rs 50,000 to her driver.

Her uncle Pawan Sharma was also there at the press conference. He questioned why there was so much delay in rushing Tunisha to the hospital. They even alleged that it was Sheezan Khan who brought Tunisha Sharma’s body to the surface when she was found hanging. “Murder bhi ho sakta hai,” stated her mother.

What remained most shocking were allegations that the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor slapped Tunisha Sharma when she read his chats with his secret girlfriend. “Tunisha ne uski chat padh li this, Sheezan ne usko thappad maara ki tujhe jo karna hai kar. Tunisha ne pucha ye kya hai, toh usne pucha ‘ye kya hai?’ Uske paas koi jawaab hi nai tha,” she added.

