Tunisha Sharma has sent shockwaves all across the nation. After Sushant Singh Rajput and Kushal Punjabi, this remains another setback to the industry. The actress hanged herself to death at the makeup room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. Footage of her being rushed to the hospital from sets is going viral all over. Now, a doctor has revealed inside details of all that happened there.

As most know, Sheezan has been accused of abetting the suicide of the 20-year-old actress. Her mother Vanita claims that the Ali-Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul actor had promised her a future and marriage together but left her after being together for almost 3 months. In addition, her uncle Pawan Sharma accused him of love jihad today morning.

Amidst it all, doctor Honey Mittal who attended Tunisha Sharma has revealed to Mid-Day that the actress was brought somewhere around 4:10 pm. He saw her alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan along with other crew-members. The actor continuously begged the doctor to save her somehow and broke down.

“Sheezan Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital,” Honey Mittal revealed.

The report also revealed that Tunisha’s body was cold and there was no movement in her eyes. Other tests like ECG confirmed that she was no more and police was then informed about the same.

Tunisha Sharma was cremated with Hindu rituals yesterday. Her mother fainted at the funeral while her uncle carried out her last rites. Many celebrity friends including Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh among others attended her last rites to pay their final respects.

Sheezan Khan is currently under police custody and is being interrogated by the police.

