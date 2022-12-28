Tunisha Sharma was laid to rest in Mumbai yesterday. The late actress took her life on 24th December by hanging to death in the makeup room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. Shivin Narang, Reem Shaikh, Avneet Kaur, Kanwar Dhillon were amongst others who attended her funeral. Now, Mukesh Khanna is breaking his silence and blaming the TV channels for it all.

As most know, Vanita, mother of Tunisha, has accused Sheezan of abetting her suicide. He is currently under the police custody and has allegedly changed his statements multiple times. The Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul actor even ended up breaking down during media interrogation. An unseen video has come to light where he could be rushing the 20-year-old to hospital soon after the tragic incident.

Mahabarat actor Mukesh Khannna has now released a video reacting to Tunisha Sharma suicide. He could be heard saying, “Tv itna jyada glamourize karta hai suicide ko, mai unse bhi kehna chahunga ye private matter hai, do not go on TV showing it. Eke k point, choti choti baatein aap dikhate hai – kaise suicide kiya, rassi kitni badi thi! Aap samajhte hai aap chote chote bacho ke dimag me ek tarika de rahe hai? Galat hai ye. Kahin na kahin TV channel ko khudko control karna padega.”

Mukesh Khanna also went on to add that media should let police and the family take care of the matter. He also asked family members to support their children and take special care of them, especially when they are working in Tinsel town and working for long hours.

Mukesh Khanna also took a sly dig at the police by hinting how the Sushant Singh Rajput case never saw its verdict and may take years for the same.

