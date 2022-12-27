Tunisha Sharma’s death has left a huge void in the TV industry. On Christmas eve reports of her dying by suicide flashed on our TV and mobile screens and we all faced yet another setback after the death of Kushal Punjabi, Pratyusha Bannerjee, and Sushant Singh Rajput among others. The actress reportedly took the extreme step on the sets of the TV show she was shooting for. It all happened in Maharashtra’s Palghar when the entire cast and crew took a break from shooting for lunch and Ms. Sharma took to Sheezan Khan’s makeup room and hung herself.

However, soon after her death, the actress’ mother called her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan the prime accused who allegedly cheated on her and broke up with her. Now almost 3 days after her death, her funeral took place and it saw many TV actors arriving to pay their last respects. Social media is flooded with heartbreaking visuals from the funeral.

While netizens continue to reel and are yet to come to terms with Tunisha Sharma’s death, CCTV footage of the actress being carried has surfaced on the web. The clip that has gone viral on social media sees Sheezaan and others rushing toward the hospital. The prime accused, Khan is seen wearing a brown shirt, Tunisha is seen being carried by another man, and both were accompanied by a woman. Watch the shocking video here:

Earlier revealing the details about her death, Naigaon hospital doctor Surendra Pal said, “Those who brought her from the sets said they were shooting when she locked herself in a room. People knocked on the door, but she did not open it. They had to break open the door to enter. They found her hanging, after which they took her down and brought her here,” as quoted by NDTV.

