Even as the family of late actress Tunisha Sharma settled down to perform the last rites, the first to arrive at her Bhayander East, Mumbai, residence were actors Vishal Jethwa and Kanwar Dhillon, who helped her in the days when she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorders.

Tunisha’s mortal remains were brought to her home from a government hospital in Bhayandar, where they had been moved after the post-mortem at J.J. Hospital. Tunisha’s mother fainted while collecting the mortal remains from the hospital.

Tunisha Sharma‘s cremation is taking place shortly at a cremation ground in Bhayander East.

Earlier reacting to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Neha Mehta told paps, “When I heard of her, I remembered apna Balika Vadhu girl Pratyusha Banerjee.” Recalling her last interaction with the actress who committed suicide in 2016, the TMKOC fame said, ” She had come to meet on my sets telling me ‘1st April, 1st April just give me a hug,’ and then I never saw her again.”

She said further, “This girl happened to meet me in one clinic, 2 months back. She told me ‘I’m your fan’ and I told her ‘No, I am your fan because you’re looking amazing.’ She continued, ” I don’t know what happened to her – toh sambhal jao”.

