Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has become the new paparazzi favourite. She was recently spotted at an award function and was mobbed by the media. In the latest video, she could be seen requesting the shutterbugs to give her some space in the most polite manner. Unfortunately, netizens continue to troll her and have compared her to Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan is extremely famous for schooling photographers. Whether it is her scolding them for clicking her at the most inappropriate places like a funeral to addressing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as ‘Aish’, all those moments are viral on social media platforms.

Coming back to Munmun Dutta, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty was spotted in town yesterday. She wore a blue-coloured draped maxi dress. In a viral video, the actress could be seen requesting the paparazzi as she said, “Please mujhe jaane ki jagah do. Mai bohot clumsy insaan hu, mai gir jaungi. (Please make space for me to leave, I’m a very clumsy person. I will fall down otherwise.)

But one of the media persons could be seen flashing lights directly at her face, which became more troublesome for Munmun Dutta. While most should have been sympathizing with our Babita Iyer, trolls instead went on to compare her to Jaya Bachchan.

A comment read, “Jaya Bacchan lite version”

“Jaya bachan pro 😂😂light mat dalo muh par,” another commented.

“Uff, natak toh dekho,” a comment read.

“Baapre, Jaya Bachchan aa gayi,” another reacted.

On the professional front, Munmun Dutta continues to be our favourite Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

