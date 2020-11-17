Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat bond really well with each other in real life. If you follow them on Instagram you must have seen how they never miss a chance of commenting on each other’s posts. From pulling each other’s leg to pouring words of encouragement, Munmun & Raj’s comments on each other are about everything.

Recently on the occasion of Diwali, Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu in TMKOC shared his latest YouTube Vlog and guess who was so encouraging for him? No points for guessing as it was Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer herself.

Sharing his video on Instagram Stories, Munmun wrote, “Someone’s fun Diwali Vlog is here!!!” She also added, “P.S- The amount of dedication that you put in each of your video is so commendable. Something to learn from”

Earlier when Munmun Dutta started her YouTube journey, Raj Anadkat also supported and cheered her up. It’s heartening to see how these two co-stars bond so well with each other. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms in India right now and it’s just so lovely how they spread happiness and positivity on social media as well.

Recently, Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta got in this fun banter on Instagram where the actress said that her co-star went missing from the sets.

Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture. He captioned the post, “Enjoying This Awesome Mausam During My Shoot Break.” Munmun commented on his post, “So there you were!! Clicking pictures in the rain while everyone was searching for you.” Raj didn’t try to defend himself and replied, “hahahahaha yes and I said I was on the phone.”

Earlier Munmun uploaded her picture with a cup in her hands. On her post, Raj took a hilarious dig by writing, “But the cup is empty. #Justforthepicture.” To which she replied, “How do you know?.” The banter continued as Raj responded with “Because I do the same thing.” At last, Munmun sealed the convo with a funny answer stating, “Demand of our job.”

Isn’t that lovely?

