It’s quite obvious that being part of the show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fetches you unparalleled fame. Something similar has been witnessed by our beloved Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu.

Advertisement

Initially, Palak faced mixed reactions for replacing Nidhi Bhanushali but eventually, she received a good response from viewers. Not just that, fan pages dedicated to her could be found on several social media platforms. And just like every other Taarak Mehta actor, she’s too enjoying the fame by staying grounded.

Advertisement

To treat her fans about life secrets, Palak Sidhwani uploaded a Q & A video on her official YouTube channel. In it, she responded to various queries related to her personal life. As expected, there was a question popped up, as per which an unknown user had asked for her mobile number. Can you guess the response of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress to it?

Proving that she’s a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak Sidhwani replied by saying, “Phone number leke kya PayTM karoge? (Will you PayTM by taking my mobile number?).” She further revealed her contact number, but there was a twist in it as she beeped her voice. Smart girl, isn’t she?

Recently, we were surprised when Palak aka Sonu revealed of not being in friendship with Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, in real life. Palak Sidhwani herself revealed that she isn’t in a friendship with Raj Anadkat. She spoke about it during her interview with Telly Chakkar. She further added that she connects well with Samay Shah (Gogi), Kush Shah (Goli) and Azhar Sheikh (Pinku). She stated of being professional with Raj on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

During the same talk, Palak Sidhwani said that there so many people working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it’s not necessary to be friends with everyone. While being professional is the most important thing in any field but it’s a bit surprising that Tapu and Sonu, best friends in Tapu Sena, aren’t friends in real life.

For the unversed, Palak joined the show last year after Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit.

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Bigg Boss ‘Bass Karo’ After Salman Khan’s Claims She & Rashami Desai Got Lesser Votes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube