Bigg Boss 14 kickstarted on a good note but the buzz isn’t as massive as the last season. BB13 was the most successful season with contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz amongst others. Salman Khan in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode claimed that Shardul Pandit and Rubina Dilaik received almost the same amount of vote. But what has irked Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the comparison. Read on for the entire scoop.

Last Sunday, Salman announced that Shardul received the least amount of votes. But before Pandit left the house, the host praised him for being a part of the show irrespective of his personal problems. For the unversed, Shardul’s mother hasn’t been at the best phase as far as her health is concerned.

During the eviction process, Salman Khan even mentioned that there was only a slight difference of votes between Shardul Pandit and Rubina Dilaik. He also mentioned that Shardul may not be as known but after his stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house, he is equal to any of his co-contestants. The host even made comparisons mentioning that Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee received less votes than Arti Singh despite massive popularity and were evicted within the first 5 weeks.

But as fans know, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were sent to the secret room, after which they were sent back inside the house.

Devoleena took to her Twitter handle and strongly reacted to Salman Khan’s comment. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress wrote, “#rubina & #shardul got equivalent votes. like Me & #Rashami got lesser votes than #Arti in 1st padaav (level). Bas karo @BiggBoss. Bas karo.. mujhe na gussa mat dilao..Game accha chal raha hai na toh accha chalne do…apna khuraapaati dimaag mat lagao (Stop it, Bigg Boss. Stop it. Don’t get me furious. When the game is going good, let it continue that way… Don’t use your scheming mind) #BB14.”

#rubina & #shardul got equivalent votes.🙄🙄 like Me & #Rashami got lesser votes than #Arti in 1st padaav🙇🏼‍♀️😭. Bas karo @BiggBoss.Bas karo.. mujhe na gussa mat dilao..Game accha chal raha hai na toh accha chalne do…apna khuraapaati dimaag mat lagao😃😃 #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 16, 2020

The actress also mentioned how she was the first ‘queen of the house.’ Devoleena continued, “And not to forget ever that i am the first & only Queen of @BiggBoss till now.. Isiliye bata rahi hun gussa mat dilaana mujhe (That is why I am saying, don’t make me angry) #BB14.”

And not to forget ever that i am the first & only Queen of @BiggBoss till now..😍😍 Isiliye bata rahi hun gussa mat dilaana mujhe😃😃 #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 16, 2020

