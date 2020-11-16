Actor Sharad Kelkar impresses us with his performance on the silver screen as well as on OTT platforms, but did you know the actor loves watching films only on the big screen? Well, during a recent interview with Koimoi, Sharad spoke about watching movies in theatres since childhood.

With the imposing of the lockdown in March owing to the spread of COVID-19, many films took the digital root. Bollywood flicks like Sadak 2, Laxmii, Lootcase and more – which would typically be viewed in theatres – released on OTT platforms. Even with cinemas opening now, and a handful of restrictions in place along with limited seating, films are still continuing to take the digital route.

Following the release of Laxmii where he played the titular character, Sharad Kelkar spoke exclusively to Koimoi about films now opting for the digital medium. For those who do not know, his next release – Bhuj: The Pride Of India, will also be going digital. He said, “I am a cinema lover. I don’t watch films on OTT first of all. Since childhood I love watching films in theatres.”

Further recollecting his childhood memories of watching films on the big screen, Sharad Kelkar said, “When my mom was pregnant, there were a number of films that she has watched in theatres, you could not imagine. She’s a movie buff. In ’76 what all films released. When she was carrying me also, she used to sit and watch these films. And from that date I love going to the cinema hall to watch films. We used to leave my elder sister to some friends place and we used to go for films.”

He added, “My family is a movie buff. I have been watching films in theatres only. Even after satellite came, if I want to watch a film, I prefer going to theatres. Even if it’s a south film or a dubbed remake or a English to Hindi, I prefer watching it in theatres.”

Recalling some moments of watching movies in theatres, he added, “I recall at times there were only 5 people in the whole theatre while I was watching the film. That also has happened” He continued, “I love the experience of a cinema hall. The sound and the big screen.”

Sharad Kelkar added that even if he misses the silver screen, OTT platforms are a blessing. “Obviously I miss that experience. But with the pandemic going on, at least one good thing is that we are getting a larger number of audience and viewers (on OTT platforms). In one day, I think (Laxmii) had the highest viewership.” He continued, “We are happy with that at least.”

With certain restrictions on cinema halls lifted in Maharashtra, we asked Sharad Kelkar if he is heading to the theatres now? He said that he is waiting but further added, “Till now no new films have released. Like suppose if Sooryavanshi releases in theatres I’ll go and watch. If ’83 released I’ll go and watch. If The Big Bull released then hopefully I’ll go and watch. Likewise for Tenet or Black Widow. “

