September is finally here, and that means a whole new slate of films and web shows will arrive on Disney+Hotstar. Marvel’s Agatha All Along is all set to entertain fans. Some awaited shows, movies, and anime series are also gearing up to arrive on the digital platform this month. Scroll below for the titles and see if your favorite show or movie is in there.

The fan-favorite, long-running show Grey’s Anatomy is also returning with a new season and new challenges. Some other exciting titles are also making their way on the OTT platform.

After a long wait, Agatha All Along will finally arrive on Disney+Hotstar this September, and the fans never get enough of Selena Gomez and her friends on Only Murders in the Building Season 4. Selena’s show arrived in late August but will continue through September with its weekly Episodes. The recently released action and critically acclaimed movie Kill, starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, will also be released on the digital platform. Let’s dive in and see when they are releasing.

Kill

When To Watch: September 6 Onwards

About Kill –

Filled with bloodshed and power-packed action sequences, the film unfolds aboard a speeding train, where a routine journey from Ranchi to New Delhi escalates into a high-stakes battle as commandos confront a ruthless group of bandits. Starring Lakshya along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

Taaza Khabar Season 2

When To Watch: September 27 Onwards

About Taaza Khabar Season 2-

Taaza Khabar Season 2 thrusts us back into the chaotic world of Vasya (Bhuvan Bam), whose family and friends are left reeling from his faked death and drowning in debt.

Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Season 3 [Tamil]

When To Watch: September 30 Onwards

About Kana Kaanum Kaalangal-

Siragugal School’s humongous transformation in the past six years attracts more trouble. Guna and Malar’s efforts are once again challenged by Nachiappan. An incredible journey begins With New Students and New stories. This story revolves around Maha, Karthick, Saravanan, Madhi, Yamini and many more. This season reveals how their lives are intertwined.

Marvel’s Agatha All Along Season 1 [English, Hindi]

When To Watch: September 19 Onwards

About Agatha All Along –

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps free her from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Season 1)

When To Watch: September 13

About LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Season 1) –

The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets wholly mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple.

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 [English]

When To Watch: September 6 Onwards

“Tell Me Lies” Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer.

Seoul Busters: Season 1 [Korean]

When To Watch: September 11

About Seoul Busters: Season 1

Every year, Songwon Police Violent Crimes Unit 2 wins the dubious honor of worst performance in the country. After failing to catch a criminal, the team’s chief is transferred to a remote island.

Los Chávez: Season 1 [Spanish]

When To Watch: September 11 Onwards

About Los Chávez: Season 1 –

Away from the boxing ring, Julio César Chávez faces challenges to reunite his family, which is spread across Tijuana, Culiacán, Mexico City, and Los Angeles. Through Julio’s perspective, the complexities of his inter-family relationships are unveiled, as they’ve been scarred by emotional distancing and resentment as a result of his addictions.

How To Die Alone [English]

When To Watch: September 13 Onwards

About How To Die Alone –

“How to Die Alone” follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to take flight and start living by any means necessary finally.

UnPrisoned Season 2 [English]

When To Watch: September 16 Onwards

About UnPrisoned Season 2-

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever.

FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez Season 1 [English]

When To Watch: September 18 Onwards

About FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez Season 1

The first installment of FX’s American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez.

The Judge from Hell: Season 1 [Korean]

When To Watch: September 21 Onwards

About The Judge from Hell: Season 1 –

When a demon is sent to Earth on a mission to bring people back to hell, it possesses a local judge to achieve its goal in The Judge from Hell, a new romantic Korean crime drama.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 [English]

When To Watch: September 24 Onwards

About 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 –

In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand ( Rob Lowe ) and Vega ( Gina Torres ), along with the 126 team, race into action when, in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives, including some of their own.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 [English]

When To Watch: September 27 Onwards

About Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 –

The high-intensity medical drama follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

9-1-1 Season 8 [English]

When To Watch: September 27 Onwards

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with “9-1-1.” The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Friends: When Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Had The Same ‘Jennifer Salad’ Everyday For Lunch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News