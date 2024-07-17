During a visit to The Rich Eisen Show, Rob Lowe revealed that Tom Cruise knocked him out once while on break from filming The Outsiders. Rob Lowe has previously recounted his somewhat acrimonious filming experience with Top Gun star Tom Cruise.

Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise starred in the 1983 cult classic The Outsiders. Back in 2011, Rob Lowe shared an anecdote about Cruise’s temper, recalling an incident where the two got into a physical altercation. Lowe shared that he accidentally struck him when he was rehearsing for a fight scene for the Francis Ford Coppola film with Cruise, prompting the Mission Impossible star to start a fight.

At the time, he said, “I got one clean shot on Tom, and Tom is such a competitive lunatic – which is what I love about him – but the next thing you know, he’s ready to kill me.”

Now, during his visit to The Rich Eisen Show, Ron Lowe elaborated on the fight incident where Tom Cruise was “ready to kill” him. Lowe recalled while on break from filming, he and Cruise put on boxing gloves and began sparring before he accidentally made contact with one of his punches. In response, a dazed Mission Impossible actor reportedly knocked Lowe out.

Lowe said, “He’s so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying in during Outsiders. So much testosterone, we’re 18-year-old guys right, stuck on location”. So we would wear headgear, and we’d have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar, and I just remember Tom being jacked. I’m like a pipe cleaner. I haven’t started working out yet, okay, so I look like Karen Carpenter.”

Lowe continued, “I am not jacked, and Tom is like this beast, but I hit him real clean, and I rang his bell, and the next thing I knew, I woke up. I was coming to the floor, and he completely knocked me out. I hit him, and his eyes just went black.”

Previously, Lowe had shared that Tom Cruise went ballistic when he discovered he was supposed to share a room with Low while shooting the movie.

