Tom Cruise is one of the greatest Hollywood stars ever and is a master in the action genre, and this is evident in his blockbusters like Mission: Impossible Films, the Top Gun franchise, and more. But that is all on the big screen; he is not much of a fighter in real life and could easily be defeated. At least, that is what Justin Bieber once believed: he could beat Tom in a fight and even challenge him. Keep scrolling for more.

Justin is also a global star who became famous when he was a teenager because of his song Baby. The singer is ready to embrace fatherhood as he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, will soon become parents. Meanwhile, Tom is an exceptional actor with an illustrious movie career and an estimated net worth of $600 million. Bieber is also an accomplished personality and has a reported fortune of $485 million.

A few years back, Justin Bieber took to his Twitter handle [now X] to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight, and he wrote, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?” He even tagged Dana White, president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. A few years later, he was asked his stance on the challenge; Justin was sure he would not lose the fight against the Top Gun star.

Check out the old tweet here:

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Justin Bieber stood his ground on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke and confidently said he could take on Tom Cruise. Bieber did not take it lightly when host Corden said that he would take Tom’s side. The Sorry crooner said, “I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. [Cruise is] not the guy you see in movies. That’s a character …Phenomenal shape doesn’t mean you’re a good fighter.”

However, Justin Bieber admitted to being ‘stupid’ when he challenged Tom Cruise for a fight. The music artist explained, “I don’t know, I was just being stupid, to be honest. But people were like, ‘I want to see this happen,’ and I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.'”

What are your thoughts on this hypothetical fight?

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Using Divorce To Make Profit On Their $60 Million Mansion On Sale? Inside Details Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News